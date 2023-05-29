Malaysia: 11 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The men were allegedly involved in online gambling.

Malaysia.- Police have arrested 11 Indonesian men for their alleged involvement in online gambling at a condominium in Salak Selatan, Cheras. Those arrested are aged between 20 and 29.

According to Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin, they were part of a syndicate that required punters to purchase credits starting at 25,000 rupiah to access online gambling application platforms. It is estimated that players deposited sums ranging from RM500,000 to RM700,000.

Police believe that with the arrests, they have successfully resolved 253 cases. During the raid, they seized 12 monitors, six computers, and 23 mobile phones. All suspects were remanded for four days under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and Section 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Elsewhere, police arrested two local men for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting. The arrests, led by the district police’s Criminal Investigation Department, took place at an open area on KM8 Jalan Tatau-Selitut, Tatau.

According to the Borneo Post, police had been monitoring the area for approximately 20 minutes, during which they observed around 20 people engaged in illegal cockfighting. Upon the police’s intervention, the participants fled into a forest. Authorities seized RM198 in cash, live cockerels, a cock-fighting spur, a gambling board and a canvas.