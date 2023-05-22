Malaysia: 2 arrested over alleged illegal cockfighting

Two men have been arrested for participating in alleged illegal cockfighting in Tatau.

Malaysia.- Police in Tatau, Malaysia, have arrested two local men for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting. The arrests, led by the district police’s Criminal Investigation Department, took place at an open area on KM8 Jalan Tatau-Selitut, Tatau.

According to the Borneo Post, police had been monitoring the area for approximately 20 minutes, during which they observed around 20 people engaged in illegal cockfighting. Upon the police’s intervention, the participants fled into a forest. Authorities seized RM198 in cash, live cockerels, a cock-fighting spur, a gambling board and a canvas.

According to officers, the case will be investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1962. With the upcoming Gawai festival, the Officer in Charge of the Tatau Police District (OCPD) cautioned the public against participating in illegal cockfighting.