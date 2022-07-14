Macau’s The Venetian detects Covid-19 cases among staff

Health authorities have detected three Covid-19 infections among workers. Those infected have been taken to dedicated quarantine hotels.

Macau.- Macau authorities have confirmed that three people who work at a restaurant at the Venetian Macau have been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. Leong Iek Hou, a senior official of the city’s Health Bureau, said in a press conference that those infected were staff at the Imperial House dim sum restaurant.

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says it has sent a memorandum to Sands China Ltd, The Venetian’s operator, suggesting that all employees should stay at the casino resort and receive daily nucleic acid tests. The three infected staff have been sent to quarantine hotels.

There are currently six casino resorts being used as quarantine accommodation in Macau. Yesterday (July 13) Studio City, run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, and Broadway Macau, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, were added to the list.

Other hotels being used as quarantine accommodation include the Parisian Macao casino resort, the Sheraton Grand Macao, the Grand Lisboa casino hotel and the Grand Hyatt Macau. The Casa Real casino hotel on the Macau peninsula has been added to the list of Red Code lockdown areas after three Covid-19 cases were detected there.

Meanwhile, Macau’s casinos will remain closed until July 18, as will construction and industrial sites. Non-essential business venues have also been closed.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the latest outbreak had risen to 1,615 as of Tuesday. Authorities said that the community transmission risk is decreasing but stressed that there is still a risk, urging citizens to not relax their guards.