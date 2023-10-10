Macau’s Golden Week: average wager rises 94%

That’s according to a Citigroup survey.

Macau.- A Citigroup survey has estiimated that average wager per player during the recent October Golden Week rose by 94 per cent compared to 2019. Analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung conducted a site visit on October 5 and counted wagers of HKD15.1m (US$1.93m).

Analysts said the figure was 3 per cent lower than the all-time high average for the six years the survey has been conducted, which was HKD15.5m. The survey identified a record 33 high rollers, or ‘blue whales,’ betting HKD100,000 or more per hand. This surpassed the previous record of 27 in February 2019.

The quality of high rollers was said to thave improved, with an average wager of HKD191,364 among the 33 whales up by HKD33,625 compared to 2019.