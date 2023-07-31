Macau visitor spending on gaming grew by 100% in Q1

Macau’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 38.8 per cent.

Macau.- The SAR’s monetary authority, AMCM, has reported that the first quarter of 2023 saw a 100 per cent rise in visitor spending on gaming as pandemic travel restrictions ended. Macau’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 38.8 per cent.

The tourism output, measured by exports of tourism services as a percentage of GDP, rebounded by 71.4 per cent year-on-year. Visitors’ non-gaming spending increased by 72.9 per cent.

Macau’s casino GGR for the first half of 2023 was MOP80.14bn (US$9.93bn) – year-on-year growth of 205.1 per cent. GGR for the full-year 2022 was MOP42.20bn, down 51.4 per cent compared to the previous year.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the number of people employed in gaming and junket activities reached 68,500 in the second quarter of 2023. Macau’s general unemployment rate dropped from 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year to 2.8 per cent in the second quarter.

