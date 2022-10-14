Macau Tourist Price Index down by 0.93% to 115.50 in Q3

Compared with the previous quarter, the TPI was up by 0.55.

The decrease was mainly attributable to lower hotel room rates and reduced charges for restaurant services.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau’s Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the third quarter of 2022 declined by 0.93 per cent year-on-year to 115.50. Lower hotel rates and lower restaurant service charges contributed to the decline, although they were partially offset by higher local food prices.

Among the different goods and services sectors, the price index for accommodation fell significantly (-22.83 per cent), while the price index for food, alcohol and tobacco was up 5.59 per cent and clothing and footwear rose 5.27 per cent year-on-year.

Compared with the previous quarter, the TPI was up by 0.55. Rising air ticket prices and hotel prices pushed the transportation and accommodation price indices up 6.45 per cent and 2.87 per cent, respectively. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 1.56 per cent but clothing and footwear prices decreased due to seasonal sales of summer clothing.

See also: Macau received 182,000 visitors during October Golden week