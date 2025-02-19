Macau to offer more promotions to attract tourists from Hong Kong

Hong Kong is Macau’s second-largest market.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has promised new online and offline initiatives on different channels in the Hong Kong market to attract more visitors from the country after a decline in arrivals during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday. The announcement was made by MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes during a spring luncheon attended by over 100 representatives of the tourism industry in Hong Kong.

About 100 industry participants attended the luncheon. Source: MGTO.

Fernandes said that Macau received close to 35 million visitors in 2024, including over 7.10 million visitors from Hong Kong, which remained the second-largest market. She thanked Hong Kong’s travel industry for supporting Macau’s tourism development and said she hoped the MGTO could work more closely with Hong Kong’s tourism authorities and industry players to promote tourism in both destinations.

The office said in a statement: “MGTO will continue to roll out extensive and diverse promotions targeting the Hong Kong market this year, including initiatives on online platforms, social media as well as other online and offline measures.

“New attractions will be explored under the needs of different market segments in Hong Kong. MGTO’s market representative in Hong Kong will strengthen communication and collaboration with the travel trade, while regularly organising product presentations, themed familiarisation visits, collaborative promotions and marketing initiatives towards consumers, to secure the contribution of the Hong Kong market.”

The MGTO invited over 20 micro-influencers to highlight Macau’s Chinese New Year celebrations. It also worked with tourism media and newspapers to increase coverage of Macau as a travel destination. At the Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo 2025, from February 20 to 23, MGTO will host the Experience Macao Mega Sale during which it will offer travel packages.

Some 1.31 million visitors arrived in Macau during the CNY holiday from January 28 to February 4. Only 231,058 arrivals came from Hong Kong, down 8.9 per cent year-on-year.