Chinese New Year draws 1.31 million visitors to Macau

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) has reported that some 1.31 million visitors arrived in Macau during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday from January 28 to February 4. The average daily visitation was 163,696, down 3.5 per cent in year-on-year terms and down 4.7 per cent from pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019 (171,702).

The daily average of visitors from mainland China was 125,000, down 3.2 per cent year-on-year. The overall and average daily volumes of visitors were 231,000 and 29,000 from Hong Kong, 20,000 and 2,500 from Taiwan and 58,000 and 7,300 from other countries. The latter figure was up 10.2 per cent year-on-year.

Macau’s colourful festivities for residents and visitors during the Spring Festival. Source: Macau government.

Daily visitor arrivals reached a peak of 219,000 on the fourth day of the holiday period, a 9.1 per cent increase compared to the fourth day of the Spring Festival Golden Week in 2024 and the second-highest number since the commencement of single-day statistics.

The average occupancy rate at hotels in Macau was 95 per cent, the same as last year. Hotel occupancy rate peaked at 97.8 per cent on the fourth day (February 1). The average room rate of Macau’s hotel establishments (including hotels, apartment hotels and economical accommodation establishments) was around MOP1,839.5, down 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

In 2024, there were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals during the holidays.

Macau premium mass wagers reach US$2.7m on third day of Chinese New Year, analysts say

Citigroup reported that premium mass wagers in Macau reached HK$21m (US$2.7m) on the third day of Chinese New Year (CNY). That’s the third-highest tally on its records. The survey observed 799 players in the premium mass category, the second-highest number since the end of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in January 2023. The average bet per player was HK$26,224.

The survey observed 49 whales (players with bets of HK$100,000 per hand or more), versus 41 a year ago. The average wager per whale reached HK$210,000. Citigroup said the “Player of the Month” was spotted placing a bet of HK$800,000 in the Diamond Club of Wynn Palace. The second-highest wager was from a whale spotted at a reserved table at the Horizon Room at Galaxy Macau placing a bet of HK$550,000.