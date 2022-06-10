Macau to allow entry of non-resident employees

Authorities will allow the entry of non-resident employees and their families in the latest move to ease Covid-19 measures.

Macau.- Authorities have announced a new easing of Covid-19 countermeasures. According to local media, the government will allow the entry of non-resident employees and their families from all countries from June 24.

On June 17, the authorities are expected to provide details on further relaxations of measures to be implemented in the coming weeks. For now, mainland China continues to be the only country to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

Since June 2, those who want to enter Macau from mainland China’s Guangdong province have been able to do so if they present a negative Covid-19 test issued within the previous seven days. Until then Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center had required a test done within 72 hours of travel.

The news was welcomed by the Macau Government Tourism Office director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes who said the number of visitors could increase up to 40,000 visitors per day in June.

As for Hong Kong, for the moment authorities there intend to reopen borders with mainland China before doing so with Macau. However, that possibility does not seem likely in the short term as there are several places in China that still have high numbers of Covid-19 cases. Some 2.7 million people are going back into lockdown in Shanghai this weekend pending mass testing due to a new outbreak of cases.