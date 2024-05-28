Macau sees rise in MICE tourism in Q1

There were 307 MICE activities in the first quarter of the year.

Macau.- The Macau Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that a rise in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) held in the city in the first quarter of the year generated MOP900m (US$112m) in non-gaming receipts, up 50 per cent compared to the same period last year. There were 307 MICE activities, a 31.2 per cent year-on-year increase.

The number of participants at events grew by 39 per cent to 34,000. Although more than half of meetings and conferences had fewer than 50 participants, there was a 58.6 per cent rise in events with 200 or more attendees.

In 2023, MICE events contributed non-gaming revenue of MOP6.2bn (US$744m), a threefold increase from 2022. The per capita expenditures of conference delegates increased from MOP3,781 in 2019 to MOP4,823 in 2023. Macau aims to host 1,500 MICE events this year.

The Macau government sees the development of non-gaming activities as crucial to its economic diversification strategy. This was taken into account when considering applications for the new 10-year Macau gaming concessions that began last January.