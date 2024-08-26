Macau sees 166,562 visitors in a day on August 24

Macau received 19.7m visitors in the first seven months of the year.

It’s the highest single-day visitor count since the summer holiday season began.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that Macau received 166,562 tourists on Saturday (August 24). It was the highest single-day arrival number during the summer holiday period, which started on July 1. The figure was up 7.5 per cent when compared to the highest single-day total in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macau received 5.9 million tourists between July 1 and August 24, with an average of 107,313 visitors per day. This was 91.9 per cent of the levels seen during the same period in 2019. Some 302,229 international tourists were recorded, averaging 5,495 per day and 74.9 per cent of the levels seen in 2019.

Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.