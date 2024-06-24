Macau records 184,854 international arrivals in May

Macau received over 14 million visitors in the first five months of the year.

The number represented 61.3 per cent of 2019 levels.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 184,854 international tourists arrived in Macau in May. The figure was up 74 per cent in year-on-year terms and represented 61.3 per cent of the 2019 level.

The city had 2,692,191 visitors in total, up 21.6 per cent when compared to last year and up 3.5 per cent from April. The Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia were the top international tourist markets, with 35,852, 15,094, and 14,512 visits, up 73.8 per cent, 80.2 per cent, and 15.6 per cent respectively compared to the same month in 2019.

Macau received over 14 million visitors in the first five months of the year. Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, has set a goal of 30 million tourists for 2024 while the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says the city aims to attract 2 million visitors from outside of China this year and three million in 2025, which would be in line with 2019.