Macau receives over 100,000 visitors a day in first half of August

The number of visitors recorded is exceeding the government’s expectations.

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has revealed that in the first half of August, Macau received an average of over 100,000 visitors per day. The MGTO had anticipated around 80,000.

The MGTO director noted that numbers are expected to fall in September, when most schools in China and surrounding places restart classes. In July, the city saw nearly 2.76 million visitor arrivals, translating to a daily average of 89,000. This was 78 per cent of the visitor levels recorded in July 2019, the year preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accounting for 1.9 million arrivals, mainland China represented 74 per cent of the total volume of visitors in July, mirroring the same month in 2019. International markets beyond Greater China saw a more subdued performance, with 129,756 visitors, averaging 4,186 per day.