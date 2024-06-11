Macau receives 342,843 tourists during Dragon Boat Festival

The three-day festival attracted an average of 114,280 visitors per day.

Macau.- The Public Security Police has reported that 342,843 tourists arrived in Macau during this year’s Dragon Boat Festival from June 8 to 10. Average daily visitation was 114,280, with arrivals peaking on Sunday (June 9) with 138,413 visitors.

The Border Gate land crossing with Zhuhai, in the neighbouring province of Guangdong, received nearly 41.2 per cent of visitors, handling 141,290 arrivals. Some 80,086 visitors crossed the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge during the period, accounting for 23.4 per cent of arrivals.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said she is confident Macau will reach its goal of 33 million visitors this year. She expects the number of non-Chinese visitors to Macau to return to pre-pandemic levels next year.

Last year, Macau received 28.23 million visitors, 71 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels (39.4 million).