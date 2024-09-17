Macau receives 249,575 visitors during first two days of Mid-Autumn Festival

Some 124,261 people arrived in Macau on Monday.

Macau.- The Public Security Police has reported that 249,575 visitors arrived in Macau during the first two days of China’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which ends today (September 17). Sunday, the first day of the holiday, saw 125,314 visitor arrivals while 124,261 arrivals were recorded on Monday. Some 92,502 arrived on Saturday, ahead of the holiday period.

On Monday, the Border Gate crossing between Macau and Zhuhai, the nearest mainland city in Guangdong province handled 60,779 visitor arrivals, the Hengqin Port crossing 19,968 entries and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge crossing 7,493.

In July and August, there were 6.69 million visitors in Macau, according to data from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). That’s 93.4 per cent of the 7.15 million visitors recorded in the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

On August 24, the city received 166,562, the highest single-day number in the summer holiday period. International visitors made up only 5 per cent but increased by 29.8 per cent compared to last year and reached 75.6 per cent 2019 levels.

Cumulatively, Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.