Macau received 81,798 visitors from August 12 to 18

The figure represented an increase of circa 56 per cent from the preceding seven days.

The city received a daily tally of 11,685 visitor arrivals.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that in the second week of August, the city received 81,798 visitors. The figure was up 56 per cent when compared to the previous week when Macau received an average of 7,490 visitors a day.

At over 17,000 visitors, Saturday’s aggregate was the highest since the quarantine rule for outbound travel to Zhuhai was lifted on August 3. The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 9,759 tourists arrived in Macau in July. That’s a drop of 97.4 per cent month-on-month and 98.8 per cent year-on-year.

The numbers were severely impacted by the latest outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Macau, which started on June 19 and took more than a month for the authorities to bring under control.

In the same month, Macau’s gross gaming revenue was down 83.9 per cent month-on-month from MOP2.48bn to MOP398m (US$49.2m). The figure was down 95.3 per cent when compared to July 2021 and was the lowest since 2003, when city authorities began publishing monthly figures.

Macau to launch new campaign to promote tourism

The MGTO has announced that it will resume the promotion of Macau as a travel destination for mainland Chinese tourists. A new campaign will begin this month and run until the end of the year.

The MGTO will work in partnership with the private sector, with roadshows in mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Tourism Bureau will also hold a publicity roadshow in Qingdao, Shandong Province from September 8 to 12.

The MGTO said it is working with e-commerce platforms and online travel agencies that serve mainland consumers to promote Macau accommodation and special air tickets.