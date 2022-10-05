37,427 visit Macau on first day of October Golden Week

Macau has recorded its highest daily visitor number since its last Covid-19 outbreak in mid-June.

Macau.- China’s national holidays began on Saturday (October 1) and preliminary data from the Macau government shows that despite low expectations, visitor numbers look fairly promising. According to the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), 37,427 entered Macau on Saturday.

Some 91,509 people arrived in the first three days of October, up 1,595 per cent from the same period last year. That makes for an average daily rate of 30,815, the highest since June 18, prior to Macau’s latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Golden Week will run until October 7. Ahead of the holiday, China’s National Health Commission had urged mainland residents to avoid long-distance travel to avoid the risk of spreading Covid-19.

In 2021, only 8,159 people arrived in Macau during the October Golden week due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.