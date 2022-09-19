Macau received 121,657 visitors from September 9 to 15

The figure was up 6.6 per cent when compared to the previous week.

The city recorded 23,362 visitors on September 16.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that between September 9 and 15 inclusive, the city received 121,657 visitors. The figure was up 6.6 per cent when compared to the previous week.

The city recorded a daily average of 17,380. On September 16, the city recorded 23,362 visitors, the highest since the most recent local outbreak of Covid-19 that began on June 18. The MGTO has been running promotions in mainland China since August, cooperating with major online travel agencies to provide discount coupons for flights and hotels.

Macaus has reopened its borders to 41 countries, but mainland China remains the main source of tourism for Macau as it is the only place that has a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with the city,

From today (September 19) people who travel to Zhuhai in neighbouring Guangdong province must present a certificate showing a negative result for Covid-19 infection within 48 hours of departure from Macau. Previously, a certificate had to be issued within 24 hours of intended departure.