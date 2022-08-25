Macau police to set up anti-fraud communication channel with casinos

Reports indicate that at least five Macau residents have been lured to work in Southeast Asian countries.

Police held an anti-fraud meeting with representatives of the gaming concessionaires to discuss job scams and human trafficking involving Macau residents.

Macau.- Police in Macau plan to do more to tackle fraud in the gaming sector after at least five Macau citizens were involved job scams and human trafficking. The Judiciary Police (PJ) has met with casino representatives and proposed the creation of a direct communication channel between authorities and operators to tackle labour fraud.

Through this channel, police will distribute anti-fraud information to gaming industry employees. Most of these cases of labour scams usually occur in Laos and Cambodia, where victims are lured by promises of high wages and other benefits but, upon arrival, are forced work illegally in frauds.

See also: Cambodian casino operators warned after fatal shootings

According to Macau Daily News, Sou Sio Keong, head of the PJ’s Gaming-related and Economic Crimes Investigation Department said that overseas fraud criminal syndicates have targeted people who previously worked in the gaming industry. The police urged casino operators to remind their employees to be alert to such job scams.

Cambodia: Chinese Embassy warns citizens about online gambling syndicates

The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia has posted a statement on its website reminding Chinese citizens not to associate with online gambling syndicates. The statement comes after several online gambling syndicates were found to have posted fake job advertisements to lure Chinese nationals who were then kidnapped for ransom.

The Cambodian police, in conjunction with the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, carried out a raid to rescue the victims.

The embassy also reminded Chinese citizens that they should enter Cambodia through formal channels and asked them to avoid falling for scams that promised absurd profits.

Last September, China and Cambodia renewed their existing cooperation agreement on cross border gambling. When the first agreement was signed, in March 2019, Cambodia banned online gambling.