Cambodian casino operators warned after fatal shootings

Cambodia.- Casino operators at Preah Sihanouk, one of the four districts of Sihanoukville Province in Cambodia, have been warned that they could lose their gaming licences if the police detect that they have been involved in criminal activities.

The announcement was made by Kuoch Chamroeun, Preah Sihanouk provincial governor, after local media reportes that two Chinese nationals were shot dead at Tong Fang Palirin Casino in Commune II’s Village 2.

According to Phnom Penh Post, Chamroeun said: “After this deadly shooting incident, we’re taking decisive action against casinos and other business locations. If they are found to be involved in criminal activities, we will shut them down, suspend their operations and ask permission from the government to revoke their business licences.”

Chamroeun stressed that if offenders were arrested on criminal charges, they would be brought to justice without exception.

Cambodia has long been fighting against illegal gambling and criminal activities in the gaming industry. Last September, the country renewed its existing cooperation agreement on cross-border gambling with China. Cambodia banned online gambling when the first agreement was signed in March 2019.

Authorities have also signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand to tackle online gambling operators and call-centre scammers. Cooperation between government agencies led to the shutdown of 742 gambling sites in the first three months of the year.