Macau names committee members to oversee gaming concession tender

The committee will assist the city’s chief executive in drafting policies for the gaming sector.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau have named the members of the newly-formed casino policy committee tasked with overseeing Macau’s gaming concession retender. According to information published in the city’s Official Gazette, Lei Wai Nong, the current secretary for economy and finance, will chair the committee.

Other members include Adriano Marques Ho, head of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau; Hoi Lai Fong, from the Chief Executive’s Office; Lam Chi Long, from the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice; and Ku Mei Leng, from the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance.

Also on the new body are: Cheong Ioc Ieng, from the Office of the Secretary for Security; Ho Ioc San, from the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; and Cheong Chui Ling, from the Office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works. Each member also has a chief-of-office role.

The chairman of the committee may invite other persons, including government and private sector officials and experts from Macau or overseas to attend the meetings. Such invitees will not have voting rights within the committee.

Macau’s new gaming legislation allows up to six gaming concessions – equal to the current number – with a length of 10 years. Casino operators must have a registered capital of at least MOP5bn while their licences are valid. The concessionaire and anyone holding more than 5 per cent of the operator’s shares must not own, directly or indirectly, the capital of another concessionaire. Operators must submit their proposals by September 14.