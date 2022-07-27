Macau creates commission to oversee gaming concession tender

Macau's gaming legislation allows up to six gaming concessions with a length of 10 years.

The new tender committee will elect its chairman and secretary at its first meeting.

Macau.- Almost a month after publishing the criteria and procedures for the concession tender process, the government of Macau has set up a commission to oversee the procedure. Nine members of the commission have been named.

A chairman and secretary will be elected at the first meeting. The gaming regulator, the DICJ, will provide the administration, financial, technical, and logistical support for the committee to function.

According to local media reports, the members of the tender committee include:

Andre Cheong Weng Chon, secretary for administration and justice;

Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance;

Elsie Ao Ieong U, secretary for social affairs and culture;

Adriano Marques Ho, gaming inspection and coordination bureau (DICJ) director.

The committee will also include Tai Kin Ip, director of the Macau Economic and Technologic Development Bureau (DSEDT); Hoi Lai Fong, chief-of-office of the chief executive; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director; Sit Chong Meng, director of the judiciary police; and Lai Weng Leong, director of the directorate of land services and urban construction.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Macau’s tender will be run on a restricted procedure with prior qualification. At least eight bidders must be admitted to the consultation phase unless otherwise decided by the chief executive.

The new gaming legislation allows up to six gaming concessions – equal to the current number – with a length of 10 years. Casino operators must have a registered capital of at least MOP5bn while their licences are valid. The concessionaire and anyone holding more than 5 per cent of the operator’s shares must not own, directly or indirectly, the capital of another concessionaire.

Macau’s final draft gaming law amendment bill was approved in June after receiving 32 votes in favour and only one against.