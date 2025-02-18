Macau MICE events generated US$684.28m in 2024

There were 1,524 MICE events last year.

Macau.- The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has reported that 1,524 Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) held in the city in 2024 contributed non-gaming revenue of MOP5.48bn (US$684.28m). That’s a decrease of 8.2 per cent in year-on-year terms.

The number of MICE participants & attendees dropped by 17.1 per cent year-on-year to 1,332,000. There were 1,423 meetings and conferences, a 32.2 per cent increase (+347). The number of conferences rose by 61.1 per cent (+11) and participants by 8.2 per cent to 185,000. However, there were 3 fewer exhibitions (61) and attendance dropped by 20.5 per cent to 1,133,000.

Exhibitions attracted 7,093 exhibitors and 52,651 professional visitors, down 1.5 per cent and 12.1 per cent, respectively. Just over half of each were from outside Macau. The number of incentives doubled to 40 (+20) and participants increased by 22.5 per cent to 13,000.

“Commerce & Management” accounted for 640 events, 42 per cent of the total. Events on “Information Technology” (164) and “Medical & Health” (154) made up 10.8 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively. By event type, “Association Meeting” (586), “Corporate Meeting” (584), and “Government Meeting” (224) accounted for 38.5 per cent, 38.3 per cent, and 14.7 per cent. “Exhibitions” made up 4 per cent.

In the last quarter of the year, the number of MICE events grew by 22 per cent (+84) year-on-year to 465. The number of participants fell by 15.4 per cent to 325,000 owing to a fall in the number of exhibition attendees.