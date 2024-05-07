Macau: May GGR could be up 6% sequentially, analysts say

CLSA forecasts gross gaming revenue of MOP19.7bn (US$2.45bn).

Macau.- Jeffrey Kiang and Leo Pan at CLSA have predicted that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for May will be MOP19.7bn (US$2.45bn), a rise of 6 per cent compared to last month. Although the aggregate visitor volume to Macau was 8 per cent lower than the government’s forecast for Labour Day week, CLSA observed “heavy foot traffic” in some Cotai and downtown properties.

According to CLSA, the most commonly seen minimum bets on baccarat tables were MOP1,000 (US$125), and MOP1,500 (US$187). In high-roller rooms, minimum bets ranged from MOP3,000 (US$373) to MOP10,000 (US$1,246).

In April, GGR was MOP18.5bn (US$2.29bn), down 4.9 per cent month-on-month, up 26 per cent from April 2023 and down 21.4 per cent from April 2019.