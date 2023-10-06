Macau mass market GGR surpasses 2019 levels during Golden Week

Macau received nearly 860,000 visitors during the first seven days of the holiday period.

GGR was approximately MOP750m per day.

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) have reported that Macau’s mass-market GGR has surpassed 100 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels during the October Golden Week this week. Analysts DS Kim, Mufan Shi and Selina Li said the performance aligned with their expectations.

They noted that the holiday period saw GGR of approximately MOP750m (US$93m) per day. That contrasts with MOP640m per day during the May Day holiday break in 2023.

On the seventh day of the October Golden Week, Macau received 91,145 visitors, bringing the total number of visitors over seven days to nearly 860,000, surpassing authorities’ estimate of 100,000 daily visitors.

JP Morgan noted that the pace of recovery accelerated on the sixth day to 110 per cent of 2019’s Golden Week levels, compared to 75 per cent during the first five days. It anticipated that final numbers will reach 85 per cent of 2019 levels, with mainland Chinese tourist numbers reaching 80 to 85 per cent of the pre-pandemic figures.

