Macau lifts mandatory use of masks in outdoor places

Masks had still been required at some outdoor venues.

Macau.- From today (February 27), it’s no longer necessary to wear face masks in any outdoor places in Macau “under general situations”. A general requirement for masks to be worn had already been dropped, but they were still required at some outdoor venues.

Face masks will still be required in medical institutions, elderly and rehabilitation homes and when using all public transport other than taxis. Indoor venues will be assessed by their supervisory entities to determine whether masks remain necessary.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre said people should still carry face masks with them and that indoor mask requirements may be adjusted according to the development of the Covid-19 situation. The policy change is due to the stable epidemic situation in Macau over the past two months and global experiences.

The city eased the majority of Covid-19 restrictions in January, which led to an uptick in the number of tourists in gross gaming revenue (GGR) at casino venues. GGR grew 232.6 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.48bn (US$433n) in December to MOP11.6bn in January. Revenue was up 82.5 per cent year-on-year and represented the best monthly performance since January 2020 – before the Covid-19 pandemic.