Macau: Kam Pek Paradise Casino staff dismissed amid row over duties

Nearly 40 staff members at Kam Pek Paradise casino have been dismissed.

Macau.- Around 40 employees at Kam Pek Paradise casino have been dismissed following a dispute over job duties, according to lawmaker Jose Maria Pereira Coutinho. The sacked workers, aged between 30 and 55, had been made to switch to new roles, but many complained that they were being forced out of their positions.

Coutinho, who had intervened in the matter several times, said he received multiple complaints from croupiers after they were asked to move to new roles in early January. Some had seen their break time reduced as a result of their refusal, the lawmaker claimed.

“The workers felt that it was intended to force them to resign from their jobs,” Coutinho told Macau News Agency.

The affected employees have since lost their jobs, although they received compensation in line with labour laws. Coutinho said that the decision by Kam Pek was an example of how the government had failed to guarantee job security in Macau.

Kam Pek Paradise casino is located in the downtown region of the Macau peninsula and is run by Paradise Entertainment, a Hong Kong-listed company. The casino is one of nine satellite venues operating under the licence of SJM Resorts until December 2025. Paradise Entertainment reported a loss of HKD154.6m (US$19.69m) in 2022, up 80 per cent from the previous year.

