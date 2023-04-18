Macau secretary calls for gaming companies to support local talent development

The call is part of the government’s plan to diversify the city’s economy.

Macau.- Secretary for social affairs and culture Ao Ieong U has called on casino operators to collaborate with local talent in the sporting and creative sectors as part of their commitments under their new gaming contracts. The call comes as the city aims to diversify its economy, which remains reliant on gaming revenue.

During a question and answer session with lawmakers at the Legislative Assembly, the secretary stressed the need for gaming companies to support Macau’s artistic and cultural offerings by providing training opportunities for residents.

According to Macau Business, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau has already signed agreements with the city’s six gaming companies to provide such training opportunities. Some gaming operators have also shown interest in participating in revitalisation projects targeting neighbourhoods near Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, colloquially known as San Ma Lo, to promote sustainable development and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Macau’s gaming industry, which accounts for over 80 per cent of its revenue, was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the government aims to reduce its reliance on gaming revenue.

Under their new concessions, the city’s six gaming operators have pledged to invest a total of US$15.2bn in non-gaming projects, including cultural and entertainment facilities, over the next few years.