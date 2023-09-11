Macau Jockey Club gets approval for 2023/24 racing season

Macau horse racing will continue for another year, with MJC broadcasting races from Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Macau.- The Macau Jockey Club (MJC) has announced that the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has approved its proposal for the 2023/24 horse racing season. The MJC’s announcement comes amid a period of uncertainty for the sector following the announcement that the Singapore Turf Club will close by March 2027.

The upcoming horse racing season for 2023/2024 is to commence on September 29. The club intends to expand its offerings by broadcasting races held in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The racing calendar has races almost every week, sometimes two per week.

The MJC secured a 24-year extension to its concession licence in 2018. This extension carried pledges to invest in infrastructure enhancements and diversification initiatives, including the development of commercial spaces, hotels and theme parks.