Macau hotels expect over 90% occupancy this summer

Room rates are expected to remain stable during the summer.

Macau.- Lou Chi Leong, director of the Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association, said that Macau’s hotel industry expects occupancy rates to surpass 90 per cent this summer. Speaking to Macau Daily, he noted that the supply of hotel rooms in Macau had increased since the Covid-19 pandemic and that a 90 per cent occupancy rate would indicate a recovery beyond pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), Macau has 143 hotels as of May, a 13 per cent increase from last year. The number of guest rooms has risen by 9.3 per cent to 47,000, and the average occupancy rate rose by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 83.6 per cent.

Lou said hotel room rates are expected to remain stable during the summer and that hotels plan to offer promotions and discounts to attract more guests.

For the first five months of the year, the average occupancy rate for guest rooms increased by 7.7 percentage points year-on-year to 84.3 per cent. The number of guests also saw a rise, increasing by 25 per cent to 6,135,000. The average length of stay remained steady at 1.7 nights.

Last year, Macau received 28.23 million visitors, 71 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels (39.4 million). Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the MGTO said she is confident the city will reach the goal of 33 million visitors this year.