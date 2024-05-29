Macau hotel occupancy reaches 83.3% in April

Occupancy was up 4 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the average hotel occupancy rate in Macau was 83.3 per cent in April, a rise of 4 percentage points year-on-year. Macau hotels received 1,159,000 guests, up 5.6 per cent in year-on-year terms.

At the end of the month, there were 143 hotels in Macau, an increase of 13 compared to last year. There were 47,000 rooms available.

In April, the city receive 823,000 guests from mainland China, an 11.8 per cent increase from the previous year. Visitors from Taiwan (34,000) and South Korea (24,000) rose 96.1 per cent and 245.2 per cent respectively. However, guests from Hong Kong decreased by 35 per cent to 165,000.

For the first four months of 2024, the average hotel room occupancy rate was 84.5 per cent, an 8.4 percentage point rise from the same period in the previous year. Hotels hosted approximately 4.93 million guests, a 29.8 per cent increase from the same period in 2023.

The city received 11.47 million visitors between January and April this year, representing a 58.9 per cent year-on-year increase. In the first quarter, the hospitality sector saw a 23 per cent rise in full-time workers, bringing the total to 56,414.

