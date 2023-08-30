Macau hotel occupancy rate hits 89% in July

The number of guests rose by 335 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The government of Macau has reported that the average hotel occupancy rate reached 89 per cent in July. The number of guest rooms available rose by 37.3 per cent to 43,000. The number of hotels open rose by 17 to 132.

For the first seven months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of rooms rose by 41.8 percentage points, to 79.6 per cent due to the removal of pandemic-related restrictions. Visitor arrivals on package tours reached 474,000.

Data from the China Tourism Academy shows that Macau has been the preeminent travel choice among Chinese travellers this year. The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported that Macau received 2,759,544 visitors in July. The figure represents an increase of 24.5 per cent when compared to the previous month and a recovery to 79 per cent of July 2019 numbers, before the Covid-19 pandemic.