Macau GGR up 7% in first 13 days of August

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) have reported that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first half of August was MOP7.20bn (US$894.1m). That makes a daily run-rate of MOP553m.

According to analysts, last week’s revenue was up 7 per cent week-on-week due to seasonal influences and the end of unfavourable weather. They highlighted the stability of mass GGR now at 90 per cent to 95 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels and anticipated a progression beyond 100 per cent by October.

In July, Macau recorded its best monthly performance since January 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. GGR was MOP16.66bn (US$2.07bn), up 9.6 per cent month-on-month and up 4,083 per cent year-on-year. Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, has forecast that the city’s gaming revenue for 2023 could reach MOP180bn (US$22.3bn).