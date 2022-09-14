Macau GGR up 6% in second week of September

Macau’s gross gambling revenue (GGR) was MOP92m ($11.37m) last week.

Macau.- Sanford C Bernstein Ltd has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue for the second week of September was up 6 per cent when compared to the previous week, rising from MOP88m (US$10.9m) to MOP92m ($11.37m) despite China’s internal travel restrictions.

Macau’s month-to-date GGR stands at MOP1.1bn (US$136m). That equates to an average daily rate of MOP92m (US$11m), down 88 per cent when compared to pre-pandemic levels and down 53 per year-on-year. However, the figure is up 30 per cent when compared to last month.

Average daily arrivals to and from Macau rose to 32,300 from September 1 to 7, a weekly increase of 10 per cent, compared with 29,400 in the previous week from August 25 to 31. Daily visits have exceeded 30,000 since September 1, although the figure is still below the 37,000 registered in the first half of the year.

Average daily visits from September 1 to 7 were up 53 per cent compared to August’s 21,200 visits, but still 43 per cent below May 2021 – the best month since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with an average of 57,000 daily visitors.

Analysts at Bernstein forecast Macau’s GGR could be down 57 per cent when compared to pre-pandemic levels in September but up 32 per cent month-on-month. However, if travel restrictions on China are tightened further and the number of visitors to Macau does not increase, GGR could fall.

Macau to continue tourism promotion in mainland China

Macau will continue working to promote tourism from mainland China. Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, told local media that authorities will continue to promote discounts on flights and hotel stays in order to help the sector.

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been running promotions in mainland China since August, cooperating with major online travel agencies to provide discount coupons for flights and hotels. Mainland China remains the main source of tourism for Macau, although the city has reopened its borders to 41 countries.

Wai Nong said that for October Golden week Macau would align its Covid-19 precautions with those of mainland China. He said he was hopeful that China would soon authorise the resumption of outbound mass-market package tours if the Covid-19 situation was judged to be “under control”.