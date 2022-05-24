Macau GGR up 100% in third week of May

However, monthly GGR looks set to be down 85 per cent when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Macau.- Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd has reported that gross gaming revenue in Macau was up 100 per cent week-on-week to MOP100m for the third week of May. The figure saw a sharp increase after the previous week saw GGR fall to one of the lowest levels seen since borders with China reopened in October 2020

However, analysts warn that continued restrictions and controls in mainland China could continue to affect GGR in the short term. There’s also the matter of Chinese authorities’ battle against illegal cross-border gambling. Mainland China continues to be the only country to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

According to analysts at Bernstein, GGR for the month to date is MOP2.8bn (US$346m) with a daily casino gross gaming revenue of MOP127m. The figure is down 85 per cent when compared to pre-pandemic levels and down 62 per cent year-on-year. VIP volume was up 45 per cent month-on-month while mass revenue was up 40 per cent.

According to analysts, GGR for May will be down 85 per cent when compared to pre-pandemic levels and could be even lower if arrivals do not increase during the remainder of the month. Average daily visits in the last week were around 35,100, down 6 per cent from the previous week.

Macau registered 606,841 visitor arrivals in April, up 15.2 per cent month-on-month but down 23.7 per cent when compared to 2021.