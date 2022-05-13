China says it’s investigated 11,000 cross-border gambling cases since 2021

Authorities in China have revealed that more than 90,000 people have been prevented from leaving the country due to gambling activities.

China.- According to a report released by the National Immigration Administration of China, authorities have investigated 11,000 cases related to illegal cross-border gambling and fraud since 2021. They’ve also prevented more than 90,000 people from leaving the country for participating in gambling activities.

Meanwhile, 15,000 people were identified as using illegal means to leave the country to engage in gambling activities.

The Chinese government has wagered a crackdown on cross-border gambling activities. In 2020, it established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are controlled. The blacklist is compiled through work by multiple departments, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security.

And from March 2021, China’s revised Criminal Law made it illegal for anyone who assists in cross-border gambling.

Before the entry into force of the new code, the three mainland law enforcement agencies issued a joint statement in early February last year, calling on individuals to surrender or assist in judicial investigations of cross-border gambling activities. The authorities said at the time that in return they would consider lenient treatment when dealing with such issues.