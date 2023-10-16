Macau gaming tax revenue up 202.7% in first nine months of the year

Macau’s gaming tax revenue reached MOP45.77bn.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP45.77bn (US$5.68bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first nine months of the year. The figure was up 202.7 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

In September 2023, the government recorded revenue of approximately MOP6.65bn from gaming taxes, a month-on-month increase of nearly 3.3 per cent. The rise follows the implementation of Macau’s new 10-year gaming concessions on January 1 with an effective tax rate on casino GGR of 40 per cent.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first nine months of 2023 was MOP128.95bn, up 305.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. The government forecasts gross gaming revenue of MOP130bn (US$16bn) for 2023, generating taxes of MOP50.85bn this year. The figures for the initial nine months represent 90.0 per cent of that target.