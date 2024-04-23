Macau gaming tax revenue up 116.8% in Q1

The government collected MOP22.92bn in the first three months of the year.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP22.92bn ($2.84bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first quarter of the year. The figure was up 116.8 per cent when compared to the same period last year. In March, the Macau government collected MOP7.12bn ($882.71m), up 77.26 per cent.

Cumulatively, Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first three months of 2024 was MOP$57.3bn (US$7.11bn), up 65.5 per cent year-on-year and implying a full-year run rate of around MOP$229.2bn (US$28.4bn). Macau’s GGR for March was MOP19.50bn (US$2.42bn), an increase of 5.5 per cent month-on-month and 53.1 per cent when compared to March 2023.

First quarter gambling tax amounted to 83.52 per cent of the government’s total revenue for the period. During the first quarter, the city received nearly 9 million visitors, up by 80 per cent compared to the same period last year.