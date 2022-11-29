Macau: gaming-related crime down 48.8% in year to September

Macau has reported 257 gaming-related crimes from January to September 2022.

Macau.- Macau’s Judiciary Police have shared crime statistics for the first nine months of the year, showing that cases of gaming-related crime were down 48.8 per cent year-on-year from 502 to 257. However, the drop was mainly due to lower tourist arrivals to Macau due to Covid-19 outbreaks and associated travel restrictions.

However, authorities said the decrease in gaming-related crimes was also the results of a stronger police presence in the city’s casinos and nearby areas, which led to more inspections. There were 25 cases of gambling-related usury compared to 55 last year. Meanwhile, police dealt with one case of unlawful detention compared with 26 in the same period last year.

The data also showed that in the first nine months of 2022, there were 65 fraud cases, a year-on-year decrease of 60.4 per cent. As for illegal money-changing activities, cases dropped by 55.4 per cent to 2,899. In 2021 as a whole, Macau’s judicial police filed 1,372 cases of gambling-related crimes, an increase of 23.2 per cent over the previous year.

