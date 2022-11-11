Macau eases quarantine requirements for arrivals from outside mainland China

The quarantine period will be reduced to five days plus three days of “home quarantine”.

Macau.- Authorities have announced a further relaxation of Covid-19 countermeasures from Saturday (November 12). The quarantine requirement for visitors to Macau from outside of China will be reduced to five days plus three days of “home quarantine” at a designated hotel. The measure applies to arrivals from Hong Kong, Taiwan or “overseas”.

To qualify for hotel quarantine in Macau, travellers must first test negative for Covid-19 on arrival, otherwise, they will be isolated in a medical facility. After a five-day quarantine at a designated location, incoming travellers’ electronic health code will be “red” for three days, meaning they can only leave their residences or hotels for daily nucleic acid testing.

Earlier this week, the Macau Health Bureau reported that travellers departing for mainland China via sea or air no longer need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result. Previously, authorities had extended the validity of negative Covid-19 tests for those intending to travel between Macau and the neighbouring city of Zhuhai from 24 hours to 48 hours.