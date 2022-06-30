Macau Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Macau is seeing one of its biggest Covid-19 outbreaks to date.

The Sheraton Grand Macao at the Londoner Macao casino resort on Cotai has been added to the list of hotels used for quarantine purposes.

Macau.- The number of new Covid-19 cases in Macau continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, authorities reported 88 new cases, taking the number of cases reported in the latest outbreak to 572.

Authorities have added the Earth Tower, the second tower of the Sheraton Grand Macao hotel at the Londoner Macao casino resort on Cotai to the list of hotels being used for quarantine purposes.

The government is already using the 2,300 hotel rooms at the Parisian Macao casino resort as a quarantine accommodation. Meanwhile, the Hotel and Casino Fortuna was added to the list of Red Code lockdown areas after one of the hotel workers reportedly tested positive.

Despite being one of Macau’s biggest Covid-19 outbreaks to date, authorities have decided to keep casinos open, a measure that has been criticised by Cloee Chao, president of the New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association.

Chao told Macau News Agency that casinos should temporarily shut their doors arguing casinos currently have almost no guests.

Casino operators have been ordered to request a negative Covid-19 test result issued within the previous 48 hours from all visitors. Customers will also have their body temperature taken and must present a health-declaration statement.