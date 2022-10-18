Macau casino operators to sponsor 69th Macau Grand Prix

The 69th Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 17 to 20.

Casino operators have naming rights for six of the seven races

Macau.- The 69th Macau Grand Prix is just around the corner, and this year six out of seven races will be sponsored by Macau’s six casino licensees. The event will be held from November 17 to 20 and tickets go on sale today (October 18).

The six titles will be the Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix; Galaxy Entertainment Macau GT Cup; Wynn Macau Guia Race; MGM Macau Touring Car Cup; Melco Greater Bay Area GT Cup; SJM Macau Roadsport Challenge. The remaining race is the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 54th Edition

The Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee said that “by broadcasting the Grand Prix races to other countries and regions in the Mainland and overseas, a positive image of Macao will be disseminated around the world.”

Macau Industrial Ltd. is the designated beverage sponsor of this year’s event.

Macau eases Covid-19 measures for people arriving outside mainland China

The government of Macau has relaxed Covid-19 measures for those arriving from outside mainland China. As reported by the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, since October 15, arrivals from outside mainland China are no longer required to undergo a four-day period of so-called “self-health monitoring” after completing the “self-management” phase.

Authorities have reduced the total number of Covid-19 nucleic acid tests that travellers from outside mainland China must undergo in the days after they are released from quarantine. People are now required to take four tests in the first four days after being released from quarantine. Currently, five nucleic acid tests are required within seven days.

The announcements come amid statements by different experts about a possible extension of the zero-Covid policy of mainland China, at least until next year, which means a continued drawn-out recovery for Macau’s gaming industry.