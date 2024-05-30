Macau becomes top destination for mainland Chinese tourists

It’s the first time Macau has topped the ranking.

Macau.- A survey by the China Tourism Academy has revealed that Macau was the most popular destination for mainland Chinese tourists in the first quarter of 2024. It’s the first time it was the most popular destination.

According to the announcement on the CTA’s WeChat account today (May 30), Macau achieved a score of 83.49 in the first quarter, down from 84.09 in the same period last year. Hong Kong was in seventh place at 81.77. In 2017, Hong Kong was at the top of the table, while Macau was at the bottom of the top 10.

Macau received 11.47 million visitors between January and April this year, representing a 58.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

