Macau airport sees 27% rise in Golden Week passengers

Macau.- Macau International Airport saw 144,000 air passenger movements during the seven-day Golden Week holiday from October 1 to 7. That’s a rise of 27 per cent in passenger volume compared to the same period last year but still only 82 per cent of 2019 levels.

There were 171 flights, a rise of 24 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2023 but still only 77 per cent of 2019 levels.

The Public Security Police reported that 916,000 visitors arrived in Macau during the October Golden Week. The number of inbound and outbound trips during the holiday period reached 2.21 million, with the largest numbers at the Border Gate, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Hengqin Port.

Average daily visitation was 138,000, surpassing the estimate of 100,000. The peak was on Friday (October 3), with 174,234 visitors. The daily average of visitors from the mainland was 118,025, up 34.7 per cent year-on-year. Hong Kong’s average daily contribution was 16,715, down 21.8 per cent compared to the previous year.