Macau airport recorded 5.15m passengers in 2023

Authorities reported the Macau International Airport recovered to around 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Macau.- CAM, the operator of Macau’s international airport, has reported that 5.15 million passengers used the airport in 2023. That represents a 55 per cent recovery when measured against pre-pandemic figures from 2019. The airport handled 42,504 aircraft movements, equivalent to 54 per cent of the 2019 figures.

According to CAM, mainland China contributed to 58 per cent of the total passenger count, with Taiwan following at 15 per cent. The remaining 27 per cent constituted Southeast Asia routes.

Looking ahead to 2024, MIA has outlined its commitment to continuous collaboration with overseas and base airlines to explore international markets, with a focus on developing more direct or connecting long-haul routes, thereby providing comprehensive one-stop travel solutions.

Additionally, the airport aims to bolster tourism promotion in the Greater Bay Area, intending to attract tourists to travel via MIA and thereby expand the passenger source range.

In 2023, Macau registered 28m visitor arrivals, with a daily average of circa 77,000 tourists. This figure was equivalent to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Preliminary data indicates that the pace of recovery in daily international visitor numbers increased from 10.1 per cent in January 2023 to 94.4 per cent in December 2023. In 2022, the city saw 5.70m visitor arrivals, lower than even the 5.9m registered in 2020 due to travel restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.