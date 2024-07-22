Macau 5-star hotel occupancy rate reaches 90.8% in H1

The average five-star room rate was up 12.4 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that Macau’s five-star hotels had an average rate of 90.8 per cent in the first six months of the year, up 10.2 percentage points from a year ago. The average five-star room rate was MOP1,582.4 (US$196.80), up 12.4 per cent.

The figure represents a 96.1 per cent recovery compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, when the city’s five-star hotel rooms cost MOP1,647.4 a night on average. In June, Macau’s five-star hotels had an average rate of 91.1 per cent, up 5 percentage points year-on-year.

The average occupancy rate across Macau’s three-, four- and five-star hotel segment for the first half was 89.6 per cent, with an average nightly room rate of MOP1,402.8.

In the first half of the year, the city received 16.73 million visitors. The figure was up by 43.6 per cent compared to the same period last year. The data indicates an average of 91,918 visitors per day, about 82.5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. International tourist numbers rose by 146.4 per cent year-on-year, with 1.17 million visitors in the first half of the year, representing 67.2 per cent of 2019’s international visitor numbers.

Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, has said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.