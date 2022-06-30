Laos may regulate online gambling following Philippine model

Online casinos are seen as an opportunity to boost the economy.

Authorities are analysing the possibility of adopting a model similar to that used for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Laos.- Faced with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, several governments have started to change their position on gambling and look into possible legalisation to boost the economy. Now the government of Laos is reported to be studying the possibility of creating a model similar to that used in the Philippines for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

The model would aim to allow Laos to regulate offshore gaming operators, and monitor and collect gaming revenues, as well as pass laws that protect consumers. It’s considering adopting two licensing groups: one with master licences and the other with sub-licences.

Authorities would intend to directly compete with POGOs to take some of the market shares. The possibility comes as Vietnam’s tourism revenue and gaming remains heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.