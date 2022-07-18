Jumbo Interactive expects to post US$70.9m in full-year revenue

The Australian lottery firm expects to report a 27 per cent growth in revenue for fiscal year 2022.

Australia.- Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced that it will release its fiscal year 2022 preliminary results on August 26. It expects to report revenue of AU$103.8m (US$70.9m), up 27 per cent year-on-year.

The company expects underlying EBITDA to rise 14 per cent to AU$54m and underlying NPAT to rise 16 per cent to AU$31.6m.

Revenue for the first six months of the 2021-22 financial year was up 29 per cent year-on-year to AU$52.8m (US$38.1m). The main source of revenue was the retail lottery, which generated AU$46.7m, up 23.6 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to higher player activity.

Jumbo Interactive CEO and founder Mike Veverka, said: “We are very pleased with the strong growth that we have achieved in FY22 off the back of an improved jackpot cycle. FY22 has been a pivotal year for Jumbo as we build the foundations to successfully execute our global growth strategy.

“Lottery Retailing is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift to digital and the new OzLotto game launched in May 2022 while the integration of Stride and StarVale will help us build scale in our Managed Services and SaaS segments globally.”

The group has also provided an outlook for the next fiscal year, stating that the underlying EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 48-50 per cent compared to 52 per cent in FY22. Underlying operating expense growth excluding lottery retail marketing costs is expected to be moderate. The company us targeting an increase of 20-22 per cent.

In January, the Australian lottery firm acquired 100 per cent of StarVale Group, a UK external lottery manager (ELM) and digital payments company that serves over 850,000 active lottery players across over 45 charities and non-profit organisations.