Jeju Dream Tower posts gaming sales of US$39.3m for Q3

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported a net profit of KRW300m (US$226,760) for the three months ending September 30. It’s the company’s first quarterly profit since the casino resort’s inauguration in December 2020.

Third-quarter gaming sales from Jeju Dream Tower’s foreigner-only casino were KRW52.0bn (US$39.3m), up 395 per cent when compared to the third quarter of 2022. The casino segment reported sales of KRW99.66bn, operating profit of KRW29.13bn and segmental net profit of KRW28.97bn. Net casino sales were KRW20.1bn in July, KRW17.9bn in August, KRW14bn in September, and KRW19.8bn in October.