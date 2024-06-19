Indonesian president says no state aid for those who gamble online

President Joko Widodo’s comments follow a debate on social media.

Indonesia.- President Joko Widodo has announced that the government will not provide social assistance to people who gamble online. He made the clarification during an inspection of irrigation water pumping in Karanganyar District, Central Java, following debate about the matter on social media.

The coordinating minister for human development and culture (PMK), Muhadjir Effendy, had suggested that social aid might be available to the families of people with gambling-harm-related issues, but not gamblers themselves.

According to Antara News, Effendy clarified that online gamblers are subject to legal penalties and that aid would be aimed at their spouses or children to alleviate economic and psychological pressures. He said supporting families could help mitigate the financial and mental strain caused by gambling.

The government has created a task force to tackle online gambling. Formed on June 14 under Presidential Decree No. 21 of 2024, the task force is chaired by the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, with Effendy serving as deputy. It is to operate until December 31.

Gambling is banned in Indonesia and is illegal for both citizens and foreigners. Anyone found gambling can face severe fines and/or imprisonment.

